Police shoot naked man seen 'rolling around' on I-95

A witness says a naked man was rolling around on I-95 N. (Source: Reddit)

Police have shot a naked man after a witness said he was rolling around on I-95 north in Richmond during Monday's evening commute.

Richmond police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.

A witness said the man was "naked and rolling around on the interstate for sometime before he stood to walk towards the cops." The witness added that "tasers were drawn and he was told to get down multiple times."

The witness also said he and his friend heard two shots as soon as police and the naked man disappeared from sight. As the two drove by, the witness saw the suspect face down in the bushes of the off ramp.

The naked man is now being treated for life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were closed near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. As of 7:15 p.m., the on-ramp to I-95 N from Chamberlayne Avenue is still closed.

