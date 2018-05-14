Police: Naked man involved in incident that shut down all lanes of I-95

All lanes are closed on I-95 N in Richmond due to police activity. (Source: RNN)

A naked man is involved in an incident that shut down all lanes of I-95 north in Richmond during the evening commute on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

All lanes are closed near Chamberlayne Avenue, and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Virginia State Police are assisting Richmond police with the investigation.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

