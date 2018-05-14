WATCH OUT! Rattlesnakes spotted in Outer Banks

All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north in Richmond near Chamberlayne Avenue due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.More >>
After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and hail.More >>
The crash happened in Hanover County near the Pole Green and Meadowbridge Road exits.More >>
Officials have issued an alert for rattlesnakes after some have shown up in the Outer Banks area.More >>
Clarence Wright, a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran who lives in Rustburg, Virginia, says he went to McGuire VA Medical Center for an outpatient procedure and left with his quality and quantity of life forever altered.More >>
She was "ejected from the aircraft because the white man sitting around her in the business class cabin was not comfortable flying with her because she was ‘pungent,’” she was told.More >>
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.More >>
It's an expensive high, we are talking about dabs. Dealers are targeting local school campuses, wanting young adults and teens to give up the leafy green marijuana in exchange for a more, high-potent narcotic. The amounts are small and the prices are high coming in at nearly triple the amount someone would play for plant based marijuana. Jessica Bowman takes a look at what this is and shows parents at home what they need to be aware of. It's a psychedelic smoking trend. Mind alterin...More >>
Consumer Reports only recommends 13 of the 73 sunscreen products it tested.More >>
The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The Peebles Police Department is looking into a series of scam calls that are being made to residents in Adams County.More >>
The White House said the procedure is for a "benign kidney condition."More >>
A 1-year-old boy was found naked and alone in an Oregon forest after being reported missing six hours earlier.More >>
A recall has been issued for eggs sold at several grocery stores, including Publix as they could be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.More >>
