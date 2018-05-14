WATCH OUT! Rattlesnakes spotted in Outer Banks

A rattlesnake was spotted in the Outer Banks area last week. (Source: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

Last year, it was sharks. This year, it's snakes!

Officials have issued an alert for rattlesnakes after some have shown up in the Outer Banks area. Cape Hatteras park staff spotted a Timber (Canebrake) Rattlesnake "near the entrance to the Bodie Island Light Station."

The warning includes the following preventative measures:

When hiking, stick to well used trails

Avoid tall grass, weeds, and heavy underbrush where snakes may hide during the day

Look at your feet to watch where you step and do not put your foot in or near a crevice where you cannot see

Do not step or put your hands where you cannot see, and avoid wandering around in the dark

If a fallen tree or large rock is in your path, step up to it instead of over it, as there might be a snake on the other side

Avoid approaching any snake you cannot positively identify as a safe species

If you hear a warning rattle, move away from the area and do not make any sudden or threatening movements in the direction of the snake

Here is more information from the U.S. Forest Service:

