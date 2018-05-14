Man arrested for bringing marijuana into courthouse

Clarence Wright, a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran who lives in Rustburg, Virginia, says he went to McGuire VA Medical Center for an outpatient procedure and left with his quality and quantity of life forever altered.More >>
A man was arrested for bringing marijuana into the Stafford County Courthouse on Friday and is facing charges.More >>
The last time you bought something new on Amazon, odds are, you checked customer reviews to make sure they were happy with it. But what if those buyers never actually used that item, or got paid to use it?More >>
Nicoral Scott and Daniel Freeman were arrested shortly after a robbery at the A Plus Convenience Store in Prince George.More >>
Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1980s "Superman" filmes, has died.More >>
She was "ejected from the aircraft because the white man sitting around her in the business class cabin was not comfortable flying with her because she was ‘pungent,’” she was told.More >>
Janette Ortiz was fired after her bosses said she stole $626.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Consumer Reports only recommends 13 of the 73 sunscreen products it tested.More >>
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.More >>
A recall has been issued for eggs sold at several grocery stores, including Publix as they could be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.More >>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the autopsy results for a man who died in JPSO custody on Monday morning.More >>
A North Charleston couple was trapped in their house early Monday morning by a gator on their front porch.More >>
