Man arrested for bringing marijuana into courthouse

A man was arrested for bringing marijuana into the Stafford County Courthouse on Friday and is facing charges.

Deputies said around 8:40 a.m., 27-year-old Cedric Baron Thorne walked into the courthouse and tried to go through security carrying a cell phone and a backpack. A deputy then asked the man to put his cell phone in one of the lockers.

Thorne did what he was told and was able to get through security, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. However, the deputy saw the backpack Thorne was carrying was left unattended by the lockers.

Officials said the deputy then ran the backpack through an x-ray machine and smelled burnt marijuana coming from the bag. The deputy then discovered marijuana inside the backpack.

Thorne was taken into custody and was released on a personal recognizance bond. He was charged with possession of marijuana.

According to deputies, this was the second time that someone was recently arrested for bringing marijuana inside the courthouse.

On April 11, a suspect was taken into custody for attempting to go through security with marijuana in his pockets.

