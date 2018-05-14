Kendall Davis is a Photojournalist and Multimedia Journalist for NBC12.
Kendall grew up in Martinsville, VA and attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. Prior to joining NBC 12, he was a news photojournalist a in Norfolk, VA. In 2017 he won a Capital Regional Emmy for 24 Hour Breaking News.
He enjoys spending time with his family, watching sports and listening to music.
