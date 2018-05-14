Police arrest 2 Petersburg men in convenience store robbery

Police in Prince George say two Petersburg men are under arrest after a robbery at a convenience store.

The suspects, 35-year-old Nicoral Scott and 22-year-old Daniel Freeman, both face charges connected to the robbery, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and armed robbery.

The robbery happened early Sunday in the 12200 block of S. Crater Road. Police say a suspect entered the A Plus Convenience Store around 1:20 a.m., pulled out a handgun and robbed the cashier. He then fled in a gold four-door sedan.

Police pulled over the vehicle in Dinwiddie shortly after the robbery and arrested the two suspects.

Scott and Freeman are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

