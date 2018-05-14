Ludacris is coming to Innsbrook After Hours in June - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ludacris is coming to Innsbrook After Hours in June

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Calling all Ludacris fans – here’s your chance to see the famous rapper for less than $20!

The “Fast and the Furious” actor will be performing at Innsbrook After Hours on June 30. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the show will begin at 6 p.m.

