Dive play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dive play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity

(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson answers questions during a news conference after the Baltimore Ravens defeated his team in an NFL football game, in Cleveland. Jackson is ... (AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson answers questions during a news conference after the Baltimore Ravens defeated his team in an NFL football game, in Cleveland. Jackson is ...

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns coach Hue Jackson is keeping his promise to jump into Lake Erie.

Jackson announced Monday that he will take a dip into the chilly waters on June 1 for charity. Last season, Jackson vowed that if the Browns didn't improve on their 1-15 record from 2016 that he would plunge into the lake.

Well, Cleveland went 0-16 and Jackson isn't backing away.

Jackson pledged that for every Browns employee that joins him in the plunge he will donate $100 to his foundation, which combats human trafficking in Northeast Ohio. Jackson said his goal is to raise $15,000.

Jackson and his wife, Michelle, began the foundation last summer.

On a video posted on the team's Twitter account, Jackson said in addition to raising money he's hoping the jump will "cleanse ourselves of all the losing for the past two seasons."

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • White House: Aide behind McCain remark dealt with internally

    White House: Aide behind McCain remark dealt with internally

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:04:14 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:29:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this March 22, 2018 photo, special assistant to President Donald Trump, Kelly Sadler attends a forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. The White House is refusing to...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this March 22, 2018 photo, special assistant to President Donald Trump, Kelly Sadler attends a forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. The White House is refusing to...
    The White House says the aide who dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition on President Donald Trump's CIA nominee by saying "he's dying anyway" has been "dealt with internally.".More >>
    The White House says the aide who dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition on President Donald Trump's CIA nominee by saying "he's dying anyway" has been "dealt with internally.".More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:24:26 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:27:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>

  • Student takes Danny DeVito cardboard cutout to prom

    Student takes Danny DeVito cardboard cutout to prom

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:44:31 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:26:19 GMT
    (Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP). Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018, with a cutout of actor Danny DeVito. Closs and her famou...(Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP). Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018, with a cutout of actor Danny DeVito. Closs and her famou...
    A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.More >>
    A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly