Digital Dialogue: Combining finances

Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.More >>
Authorities are investigating a horrifying murder case that they say happened while a child was present.More >>
Authorities are investigating a horrifying murder case that they say happened while a child was present.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and hail.More >>
After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and hail.More >>
The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.More >>
The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Janette Ortiz was fired after her bosses said she stole $626.More >>
Janette Ortiz was fired after her bosses said she stole $626.More >>
Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1980s "Superman" filmes, has died.More >>
Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1980s "Superman" filmes, has died.More >>
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...More >>
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.More >>
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.More >>
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.More >>
It's been two seeks since the backyard explosion that caused serious burns over much of her face and hands. She still needs bandages covering her head and face.More >>
It's been two seeks since the backyard explosion that caused serious burns over much of her face and hands. She still needs bandages covering her head and face.More >>
At least 28 people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning since 2006 because drivers forgot to turn off the ignition.More >>
At least 28 people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning since 2006 because drivers forgot to turn off the ignition.More >>
Consumer Reports only recommends 13 of the 73 sunscreen products it tested.More >>
Consumer Reports only recommends 13 of the 73 sunscreen products it tested.More >>