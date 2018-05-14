Digital Dialogue: Combining finances - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Digital Dialogue: Combining finances

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12) During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances - and financial habits - may not sound nearly as pleasant.

There are so many questions newly married couples might face: How do you combine your finances? Do you get a joint account? Are separate accounts better?

At NBC12's next Digital Dialogue - 11 a.m. Thursday, May 17 - we'll have financial experts here to answer those questions ... and more! Message us on Facebook to submit your own question. 

During the Digital Dialogues, you can ask questions during Facebook Live, or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire

Joining us for this Digital Dialogue are: 

  • Tracy Shackelford and Henry Philipsen, married financial advisers with Northwestern Mutual in Richmond. They'll share examples on the most stressful issues couples are now facing and the components and best practices that go into creating a joint-wealth management plan.

  • Thomas Block, a financial planner for Anchor Financial Group, a General Agency with the companies of OneAmerica. Block has focused on personal financial preparation for 15 years as well as the 401(h) marketplace for 4 years. He works closely with young families and clients who are within 10 years of retiring.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Digital Dialogue: Combining finances

    Digital Dialogue: Combining finances

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:04:44 GMT
    During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

    Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.

    More >>

    Wedding season is in full swing and while the bells might be ringing, the conversation around combining finances may not sound nearly as pleasant.

    More >>

  • Melania Trump undergoes surgery for benign kidney condition

    Melania Trump undergoes surgery for benign kidney condition

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:20:04 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:59:34 GMT

    The White House said the procedure is for a "benign kidney condition."

    More >>

    The White House said the procedure is for a "benign kidney condition."

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Child present when man murdered his wife

    Sheriff: Child present when man murdered his wife

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:52:04 GMT
    A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead with a gunshot wound. (Source: RNN)A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead with a gunshot wound. (Source: RNN)
    A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead with a gunshot wound. (Source: RNN)A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead with a gunshot wound. (Source: RNN)

    Authorities are investigating a horrifying murder case that they say happened while a child was present.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating a horrifying murder case that they say happened while a child was present.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly