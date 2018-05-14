Sheriff: Child present when man murdered his wife - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sheriff: Child present when man murdered his wife

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
KING AND QUEEN, VA (WWBT) -

Authorities are investigating a horrifying murder case that they say happened while a child was present.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Court House Landing Road on Friday, just after 6 p.m.

When they arrived, there was a brief standoff with 58-year-old Bernie Lee Thompson, who lived at the home. After he surrendered, deputies searched the area and found 55-year-old Jo Ann D. Thompson, dead with a single gunshot wound.

Deputies also found a child at the scene - the child was unharmed and released to parents.

Authorities transported Bernie Thompson to the hospital for medical observation. He now faces the following charges:

  • second degree murder
  • use of a firearm while committing murder
  • while being a parent, guardian, or a person responsible for the care of, a child under the age of 18 years of age, commit a willful act or omission in the care of such child so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life

Bernie Thompson is being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

