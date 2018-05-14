Civil Defense: Lava from fissure 20 reaches ocean

On Thursday night, residents in Leilani Estates had minutes to flee eruptions that have now destroyed more than two dozen homes.

'Puna strong': As lava crisis continues, community comes together to help their own

With tears in his eyes, one Leilani Estates resident left his home — not knowing if he'd ever see it again. "

After eruption, residents fled with little — and don't know what they're return home to

'Dashed dreams': As toll of lava grows, residents wonder how they'll pick up the pieces

Lawmakers are scrambling to find a solution to the housing crisis in Puna bought on by ongoing eruptions that have already destroyed 27 homes.

Since eruptions started in Puna, hundreds have been forced to evacuate. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Twenty active lava fissures have opened in Leilani Estates , where lava has destroyed dozens of homes and is threatening more.

Here's where all of the fissures in lower Puna have opened up

Two weeks ago, Heath Dalton, his wife, and two children fled their home in lower Puna.

After losing his home to lava, a Big Island man finds a new purpose: Helping others

Eruptions continue in lower Puna, where lava is sending fountains into the air and threatening homes. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.

Residents warned about threat of ashfall after another explosion at Kilauea's summit

As a result of the Kilauea Volcano eruption, a shelter has been opened for evacuated residents and other closures have been reported.

This story is regularly updated with the latest on Kilauea eruptions.

New fissures and old ones are spewing lava in lower Puna. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

Aerial images show fissure no. 17 as it spews lava into the air. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

Eruptions on Kilauea's east rift zone have continued for more than a week (Image: Mick Kalber)

USGS officials say that a lava flow is now less than a mile away from Highway 137. (Image: Paradise Helicopters/Mick Kalber)

Lava sets a home on fire in Leilani Estates, where dozens of structures have been destroyed. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Two major developments in the ongoing Kilauea eruption came late Saturday night.

Civil Defense (CD) officials confirmed around 11 p.m. that lava from fissure 20 has reached the ocean. As the flow pours into the water and creates new land, officials warn of the threat for laze.

In addition, a critical access point to lower Puna communities was cut off when lava reached Highway 137 around 10:30 p.m.

The lava crossed the road just south of the 13-mile marker. The highway was shut down and roadblocks are in place.

Residents between Kamaili and Pohoiki were advised to decide if they wanted to voluntarily evacuate, although they were not in immediate danger.

The closure is in effect between Kamaili and Pohoiki Road. Kamaili Road remains closed due to a brush fire.

Highway 130 is currently only open to residents, and has already begun developing cracks. Metal plates have been installed, resulting in weight limits for motorists using that route.

The Highway closure is impacting thousands of residents trying to get in or out of the lava-affected areas.

Civil Defense officials also said the flow from fissure 20 split into two lobes, and lava was travelling in two parts as it headed towards MacKenzie State Recreation Area.

WATCH:

All day Saturday, powerful rivers of lava threatened homes and roads in the lower Puna area where volcanic activity is steadily increasing.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Civil Defense officials say brush fires ignited by lava forced evacuations for residents along Kamaili Road.

Officials went door-to-door to clear the area and they are asking everyone to stay away until further notice.

There are now three shelters open on the Big Island for those who do choose to evacuate along with at least 1,700 other residents in the lower Puna area.

USGS scientists also announced on Saturday that fissures are now merging and connecting to other lava flows in the area. Fissures 16 and 20 have merged together and are producing a very voluminous line of spatter and lava fountaining.

The combined lava flow from fissure 20 advanced 1,000 feet in less than an hour early Saturday morning, and moved toward the coast at a rate of 300 yards per hour.

On Friday, four people were airlifted to safety and at least four homes were destroyed in lower Puna on Friday and early Saturday as new fissures and older ones created lava flows, spit out towering lava fountains that lit up the night sky and set off thunderous gas explosions heard for miles around.

On Friday evening, civil defense officials said a fast-moving lava flow had crossed Pohoiki Road and was threatening an isolated area with at least 40 homes.

Since the eruptions started more than two weeks ago, some 22 fissures have opened in lower Puna, claiming at least 44 structures in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions.

The eruptions took a particularly dangerous turn on Friday, with at least five separate fissures spitting out fresher, hotter lava from Kilauea's summit.

"With fresher, hotter magma, there's the potential that the lava flows can move with greater ease and therefore cover more area," said Janet Babb, USGS geologist, earlier in the day.

The incredible eruptive activity, which has been ramping up in recent days, comes as geologists say it remains unclear how long the eruptions will last.

Scientists have confirmed, though, that lava now spewing into lower Puna is new — from the quickly-emptying lava lake at Kilauea's summit crater some 20 miles away. The first eruptions into lower Puna were sending older lava from a 1955 flow into the community.

Residents, meanwhile, say the volcanic activity is taking a huge toll — day by day.

"It's been like hell," said resident Ikaika Marzo, who has been helping get much-needed information to those in lower Puna.

He described the sounds of lava in the area as 10 or 20 jets taking off at once and right in your backyard. "It's like huge grenades going off," he said. "It shakes the whole community."

The ongoing volcanic activity prompted civil defense authorities to urge extreme caution for anyone still in lava-ravaged areas.

"Leilani Estates evacuees must be alert to possible decreased availability of access," civil defense authorities said. "No access is allowed at his time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to high levels of dangerous volcanic gases.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to closely monitor activity at Kilauea's summit crater, where an explosive eruption early Saturday spewed ash into the air.

They're urging residents across the Ka'u District and Puna to be prepared for rapid changes in air quality because of the potential for ashfall or higher concentrations of sulfur dioxide.

On Thursday, heavy vog across lower Puna forced school closures. But the return of winds Friday meant volcanic emissions weren't leading to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide.

Jim Kauahikaua, USGS geophysicist, said the amount of gas spewing from outbreaks in Leilani Estates and nearby Lanipuna Gardens is about the same as the amount that comes out of Halemaumau Crater. The difference? The crater isn't in the middle of residential communities.

"The thing to remember is this is putting out as much sulfur dioxide as Halemaumau does normally," he said.

Geologists are also monitoring widening cracks in a number of roadways in Leilani Estates, ground zero for the ongoing eruptions.

Steve Brantley, of the USGS, said the large cracks, which have torn roads apart in some places or created gaps of 1 yard or wider, are an indication that magma is continuing to enter the rift zone.

"The rift zone is being forced apart," he said. "I think clearly it points to the potential for additional eruptive activity" in lower Puna.

Marzo said he saw a crack on Nohea Street widen from about 3 feet on Thursday morning to about 10 feet wide later in the day. He also said that about 40 yards of the road sank.

"These cracks are definitely taking a toll on people getting to their homes," he said.

The developments underscore the scope of the disaster in the area, which has upended lives, destroyed homes and shows no signs of stopping.

In lower Puna, residents say the eruptions have turned their community into a "war zone."

"Everything is so uncertain. It's really nerve-wracking," said Debbie Kalaluhi, who can see the ongoing eruption of fissure no. 17 from her backyard. "You're very on edge. You have to really see it to believe it."

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, home to about 2,000 people, but not everyone has heeded them and authorities haven't forced people to leave.

About 300 people are staying at three American Red Cross emergency shelters, while hundreds more residents are staying with friends and family.

Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator, said Thursday that about 20 homes remain occupied in Leilani Estates — a fact that he expects will change as volcanic activity continues to cut off roads, gobble up utility lines and send toxic fumes into the air.

"Lava has a way of moving people," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to urge thousands living elsewhere in Kilauea's east rift zone to be prepared to evacuate quickly.

A presidential disaster declaration has been issued for the ongoing Kilauea eruptions, which have changed the landscape of a Big Island community, destroying dozens of homes, covering roads and gobbling up utility lines.

Tina Neal, USGS scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, has said there's no's telling how long the eruptions will continue.

Authorities have compared the eruptions of Kilauea along the south rift zone to volcanic activity in February 1955, in which at least 24 separate volcanic vents opened up and lava covered about 3,900 acres.

Back then, coastal communities from Kalapana to Kapoho were evacuated and "sections of every public road to the coastline were buried by lava" before the eruption abruptly stopped in May 1955.

The last time lava threatened Puna was in 2014, when a flow closed roads for weeks in Pahoa, forced evacuations and claimed several structures, including one home.

