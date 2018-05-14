Marriage proposal upstaged by 3-year-old's call of nature - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Marriage proposal upstaged by 3-year-old's call of nature

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan boy found a way to make his mark on the occasion of his mother's marriage proposal.

Allyssa Anter said "yes" Saturday to the question popped by her boyfriend, Kevin Przytula. Video shows the bride-to-be and man on bended knee are blissfully unaware that right next to them, 3-year-old Owen Anter had dropped his pants to urinate in front of Bay City's Ring of Friendship sculpture.

They were alerted to the pint-sized proposal crasher by the giggling videographer, Przytula's 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh.

Allyssa Anter says her son "stole the show," and acknowledges his potty training is a work in progress.

The video was shared Monday by WNEM-TV and The Bay City Times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in the 'Superman' franchise, dies

    Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in the 'Superman' franchise, dies

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:34:09 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:04:38 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane...
    Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the "Superman" film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.More >>
    Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the "Superman" film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.More >>

  • White House: Aide behind McCain remark dealt with internally

    White House: Aide behind McCain remark dealt with internally

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:04:14 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:59:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this March 22, 2018 photo, special assistant to President Donald Trump, Kelly Sadler attends a forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. The White House is refusing to...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this March 22, 2018 photo, special assistant to President Donald Trump, Kelly Sadler attends a forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. The White House is refusing to...
    The White House says the aide who dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition on President Donald Trump's CIA nominee by saying "he's dying anyway" has been "dealt with internally.".More >>
    The White House says the aide who dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition on President Donald Trump's CIA nominee by saying "he's dying anyway" has been "dealt with internally.".More >>

  • Student takes Danny DeVito cardboard cutout to prom

    Student takes Danny DeVito cardboard cutout to prom

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:44:31 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:56:27 GMT
    (Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP). Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018, with a cutout of actor Danny DeVito. Closs and her famou...(Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP). Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018, with a cutout of actor Danny DeVito. Closs and her famou...
    A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.More >>
    A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly