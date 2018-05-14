Melania Trump undergoes surgery for benign kidney condition - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Melania Trump undergoes surgery for benign kidney condition

The White House said the procedure is for a "benign kidney condition." (Source: CNN) The White House said the procedure is for a "benign kidney condition." (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - First lady Melania Trump has undergone kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, just outside of Washington, DC.

The White House said the procedure is for a "benign kidney condition." President Donald Trump is on his way to visit her in the Hospital, according to CNN.

The White House issued the following statement:

This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.

Other first ladies underwent medical procedures during their term. Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy in October 1987 and Rosalynn Carter underwent surgery to remove a benign lump from her breast in April 1977.

Last week she unveiled her “Be Best” initiative, which intends to promote childhood well-being. In particular, it promotes positivity on social media, in addition to other emphases such as helping fight the opioid crisis.

"As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide," she said at the unveiling.

In late April, she and the president welcomed French President Emmanual Maccron to the White House for a state dinner, which was primarily planned by the first lady.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

