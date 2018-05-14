'We are looking for closure': $75K reward offered to find I-95 k - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'We are looking for closure': $75K reward offered to find I-95 killer

Sharayne Holland and Tanna Gardner were killed on May 14, 2017. (Source: family photos) Sharayne Holland and Tanna Gardner were killed on May 14, 2017. (Source: family photos)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

One year after two people were shot and killed on I-95, the families have increased the reward to find the killer.

Sharayne Holland and Tanna Gardner were killed on May 14, 2017, after an apparent fight near a Richmond club

Virginia State Police troopers say multiple shots were fired at the vehicle Holland and Gardner were in just after 3:30 a.m. near the I-64/I-95 interchange.

The suspect's vehicle was a white, four-door sedan.

Gardner, who has just graduated from Virginia Union University, died at the scene. Holland was transported to VCU Medical Center where she later died.

A male passenger from Woodbridge - who family members say is Devonte Taylor - seriously injured. Four other passengers were not hurt.

Last summer, the families offered a $50,000 reward to help find the killer; on Monday that reward was increased $75,000. 

"We are going to continue to work around the clock ... to try to bring closure. We are looking for closure," said Tanna's father Don Gardner. 

He called on the community to rally together to help find the shooter or for anyone with information to come forward. 

If you know anything about the shooting, call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone. 

