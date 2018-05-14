'We are looking for closure': $75K reward offered to find I-95 killer

One year after two people were shot and killed on I-95, the families have increased the reward to find the killer.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.
Deputies engaged in a 130 mph pursuit that ended with a deputy intentionally clipping the rear bumper of the vehicle.
As Ashley Rea walked across the stage to receive her diploma on Thursday, her husband Will, who serves in the Army and is stationed in South Korea, was waiting to congratulate her.
After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and hail.
Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1980s "Superman" filmes, has died.
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.
The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.
It's been two seeks since the backyard explosion that caused serious burns over much of her face and hands. She still needs bandages covering her head and face.
At least 28 people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning since 2006 because drivers forgot to turn off the ignition.
A mother who was feeling down on Mother's Day and went to a Ruby Tuesday to eat by herself said she has never felt so special after the staff went above and beyond for her. Barbara Foy's Mother's Day didn't start out great; she didn't get a call from her son, who she says hasn't called her for some time.
A North Charleston couple was trapped in their house early Monday morning by a gator on their front porch.
