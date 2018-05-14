Chief investment officer to leave California pension fund - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chief investment officer to leave California pension fund

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The chief investment officer of California's $350 billion pension fund is stepping aside.

Ted Eliopoulos announced Monday he's leaving the California Public Employees' Retirement System once a replacement is hired. He's one of California's highest paid state workers and responsible for the nation's largest public pension fund.

Eliopoulos' five-year tenure coincided with significant volatility in financial markets.

CalPERS investments returned 11.2 percent last fiscal year after they fell short of the system's 7-percent target for several years.

CalPERS chief executive Marcie Frost credits Eliopoulos with reducing the costs and complexity of investments.

Eliopoulos says his family is moving to New York City, where two daughters are in college.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

