Russia blanks Slovakia, South Korea relegated at ice hockey - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - Russia shut out Slovakia 4-0 at the ice hockey world championship while Norway beat South Korea 3-0 to relegate the Asian debutant on Monday.

Maxim Mamin and Nikita Gusev scored in the first period and Maxim Shalunov added the third in the third period. Ilya Mikheyev completed the win with an empty net goal.

Russia is second in Group A in Copenhagen, one point behind Sweden. The Czech Republic was two points behind Sweden. Those three teams have advanced to the quarterfinals.

Switzerland is fourth and Slovakia fifth with a game in hand.

South Korea will be relegated after finishing pointless in its first championship.

"These guys play at a very high level," Canada-born South Korea forward Brock Radunske said. "It takes a little bit for our guys to learn what's going on out there."

Norway completed the group stage in seventh place in Group B in Herning.

Later Monday, Canada played Latvia in Herning, and the Czech Republic played Austria in Copenhagen.

