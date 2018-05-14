3 arrested on drug tracking charges in Culpeper

Three people were arrested in Culpeper in connection with an undercover heroin purchase May 12.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office said an undercover detective purchased heroin from the suspects. Later, they fled deputies attempting to initiate a traffic stop on Route 29.

A pursuit that reached speeds of 130 mph followed until a deputy intentionally clipped the rear bumper of the vehicle to cause the driver to lose control near Inlet. Police dashcam video shows part of the pursuit, and the vehicle losing control.

The fleeing vehicle sustained major damage after hitting a tree. None of the suspects were injured.

Andrey L. Hubbard, 50, of Washington, DC, was charged with felony eluding and distribution of heroin. The sheriff’s office said he has previous convictions of cocaine distribution, PCP possession with intent to distribute near a school and armed robbery.

Donnell Hutchinson, 52, of Washington, DC, was charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin. He is also wanted on a larceny charge in Maryland.

Anita Knight, 49, of Oxon Hill, MD, was charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Police recovered the $450 used by the undercover detective to purchase heroin along with additional money from the interior panels of the vehicle and from Knight’s vagina. In total, $1,309 in cash was seized as well as the suspect vehicle, a Cadillac sedan.

Hubbard and Hutchinson are being held in the Culpeper Jail without bond. Knight was released on a $2,500 bond.

