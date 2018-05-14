Bee on the lookout: Georgia keeper stung by $20K hive heist - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bee on the lookout: Georgia keeper stung by $20K hive heist

LULA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia beekeeper says thieves stole dozens of hives, taking off with up to $20,000 worth of equipment.

Don Kuchenmeister tells WSB-TV the hives disappeared Sunday morning.

With more than five decades of experience in beekeeping, including 35 years as a commercial beekeeper, Kuchenmeister operates Dixie Bee Supply in Banks County, where he often teaches disabled vets his craft.

He theorizes that at least half a dozen people were involved in the heist. He says the thieves likely had beekeeping experience and were looking to either resell the hives or use them to pollinate their own beekeeping business.

Whatever the reason, Kuchenmeister had one message for the abductors: "I hope you get stung good."

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cannes' leaders sign pledge to improve gender equality

    Cannes' leaders sign pledge to improve gender equality

    Monday, May 14 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 11:34:43 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-14 16:25:33 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequa...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequa...
    The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.More >>
    The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.More >>

  • Fox to add Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to fall lineup

    Fox to add Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to fall lineup

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-14 16:25:27 GMT
    Fox said Monday it is bringing 'Last Man Standing' to its fall lineup, a year after ABC dropped the Tim Allen comedy.More >>
    Fox said Monday it is bringing 'Last Man Standing' to its fall lineup, a year after ABC dropped the Tim Allen comedy.More >>

  • Markle to spend wedding eve at hotel tied to Profumo scandal

    Markle to spend wedding eve at hotel tied to Profumo scandal

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:06 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-14 16:25:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday M...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday M...
    Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a country hotel famed for its role in a scandal that once shook the British government.More >>
    Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a country hotel famed for its role in a scandal that once shook the British government.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly