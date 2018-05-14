Zaxby's opens on Midlothian Turnpike

Zaxby's is on Tim Price Way near Kroger. (Source: Zaxby's)

Attention residents south of the James River! There’s now a Zaxby’s open near you.

Check out the restaurant's hours on 12AboutTown.com.

The store celebrated its grand opening on May 14 on Tim Price Way.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12