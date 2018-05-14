It's a Mother's Day engagement for Taraji P. Henson - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

It's a Mother's Day engagement for Taraji P. Henson

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Henson got more than a card on Mother’s Day. The “Empire” actress got engaged to former S... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Henson got more than a card on Mother’s Day. The “Empire” actress got engaged to former S...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taraji P. Henson got more than a card on Mother's Day.

The 47-year-old "Empire" actress got engaged to former Super Bowl star Kelvin Hayden.

Henson posted a photo on Instagram showing off her diamond ring. She says the day started with a Cartier love bracelet before the 34-year-old corner back dropped to his knee. She wrote, "I said yes y'all!"

Henson has a 24-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Hayden intercepted a pass for a 56-yard touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 during the Super Bowl played in 2007. He also played for Atlanta and finished his NFL career with the Bears in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cannes' leaders sign pledge to improve gender equality

    Cannes' leaders sign pledge to improve gender equality

    Monday, May 14 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 11:34:43 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:07:38 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequa...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequa...
    The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.More >>
    The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.More >>

  • Fox to add Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to fall lineup

    Fox to add Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to fall lineup

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:56 GMT
    Fox said Monday it is bringing 'Last Man Standing' to its fall lineup, a year after ABC dropped the Tim Allen comedy.More >>
    Fox said Monday it is bringing 'Last Man Standing' to its fall lineup, a year after ABC dropped the Tim Allen comedy.More >>

  • Markle to spend wedding eve at hotel tied to Profumo scandal

    Markle to spend wedding eve at hotel tied to Profumo scandal

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:06 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday M...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday M...
    Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a country hotel famed for its role in a scandal that once shook the British government.More >>
    Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a country hotel famed for its role in a scandal that once shook the British government.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly