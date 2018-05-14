Who's ready for rain? Downpours likely later in the week

It's a little early, but the tropics just MIGHT get off to an early start this season.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1, but occasionally storms will pop up sooner.

There's currently a system that's currently drenching Florida:

If this storm DOES develop, it'd be named Alberto.

Whether or not it becomes tropical, the moisture will get caught up in a stationary cold front, and then it's there for days. The rain we expect Wednesday through Saturday or Sunday could produce some tropical-type downpours.

That means some flooding is a possibility. It also means a big change to the water budget. Most of Central Virginia has been drier than average in May.

That looks like it's about to change.

Here's the National Weather Service's forecast for the next 7 days. Central Virginia is looking at potentially 3 to 4 inches of rain:

Here's the rain chance for the next 7 days. You can see the only day with a low chance is Tuesday.

A reminder. This wouldn't be all-day rain, but pop up, slow-moving downpours. We'll give you First Alert if anything changes!

