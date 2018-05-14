FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood WATCH through weekend

Note: Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Saturday is no longer, but rain is still expected into early this weekend

All of central and western Virginia is under Flood Watches and/or Advisories until at least midnight Friday. Additional rainfall Thursday night through Friday night could exceed 2-4" in many spots, and localized flooding will be an issue at times where heavy showers are most persistent. Remember do not attempt to drive through areas of standing water where you are uncertain of the depth. If in any doubt, turn around, don't drown!

Here is the RPM model estimate of additional rainfall through Saturday.

Remember, stay alert and aware of this rapidly changing weather situation, as flash flooding can be deceivingly dangerous.

There are some signs the pattern dries out on a little bit Saturday, and more so Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12