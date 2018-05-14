Security researchers outwit, bypass popular email encryption - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Security researchers outwit, bypass popular email encryption

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's cybersecurity agency says German and Belgian researchers have found a way to outwit two widely used forms of email encryption.

IT security experts at the universities of Muenster, Bochum and Leuven were able to trick computers into covertly forwarding them the decrypted message.

Germany's Federal Office for Information Security said Monday that the method used exposes a "serious weakness" in the PGP and S/MIME encryption standards.

But it added that, correctly used and configured, both forms of encryption remain secure. To prevent a breach, users need to secure access to their mailboxes and prevent their email clients from loading HTML code from external websites.

The vulnerability was first reported by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcaster NDR.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cannes' leaders sign pledge to improve gender equality

    Cannes' leaders sign pledge to improve gender equality

    Monday, May 14 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 11:34:43 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:05:02 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequa...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequa...
    The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.More >>
    The leaders of the Cannes Film Festival have signed a gender equality pledge promising to make their selection process more transparent and to push their executive boards toward gender parity.More >>

  • Fox to add Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to fall lineup

    Fox to add Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to fall lineup

    Monday, May 14 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 13:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:56 GMT
    Fox said Monday it is bringing 'Last Man Standing' to its fall lineup, a year after ABC dropped the Tim Allen comedy.More >>
    Fox said Monday it is bringing 'Last Man Standing' to its fall lineup, a year after ABC dropped the Tim Allen comedy.More >>

  • Markle to spend wedding eve at hotel tied to Profumo scandal

    Markle to spend wedding eve at hotel tied to Profumo scandal

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:06 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:04:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday M...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday M...
    Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a country hotel famed for its role in a scandal that once shook the British government.More >>
    Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a country hotel famed for its role in a scandal that once shook the British government.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly