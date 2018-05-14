Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. On Monday, the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv ... (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. On Monday, the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv ...

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem says it wants to add "Trump" to the team's name.

The club's social media accounts say the team "from now on will be called 'Beitar Trump Jerusalem.'"

The proposal by the club's leadership was announced Sunday, one day ahead of a new U.S. Embassy being inaugurated in Jerusalem.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv. Palestinians also claim east Jerusalem as their future capital city.

The soccer club says "President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital."

Beitar is second in the Israeli league with one game left, and has qualified for next season's Europa League.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Conflict between Israel and PalestineMore>>

  • Mass protests in Gaza ahead of US Embassy event in Jerusalem

    Mass protests in Gaza ahead of US Embassy event in Jerusalem

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-05-14 05:33:52 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-05-14 11:17:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). Mourners chant angry slogans as they carry the body of 15 year-old Palestinian Jamal Afaneh during his funeral in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Afaneh died from his injuries after being shot on ...(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). Mourners chant angry slogans as they carry the body of 15 year-old Palestinian Jamal Afaneh during his funeral in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Afaneh died from his injuries after being shot on ...

    Monday's march is part of a weekslong campaign, led by Hamas and fueled by despair among Gaza's 2 million people, to break the decade-old border blockade of the territory by Israel and Egypt.

    More >>

    Monday's march is part of a weekslong campaign, led by Hamas and fueled by despair among Gaza's 2 million people, to break the decade-old border blockade of the territory by Israel and Egypt.

    More >>

  • Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name

    Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name

    Monday, May 14 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-14 11:04:21 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 11:14:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. On Monday, the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv ...(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. On Monday, the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv ...
    Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem says it wants to add "Trump" to the team's name.More >>
    Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem says it wants to add "Trump" to the team's name.More >>

  • 1 dead, dozens hurt by Israeli fire in Gaza border protest

    1 dead, dozens hurt by Israeli fire in Gaza border protest

    Friday, May 11 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-05-11 10:21:31 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-05-12 11:44:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). Yehiyeh Sinwar, the Hamas militant group's leader in the Gaza Strip, speaks to foreign correspondents, in his office in Gaza City, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Sinwar said Thursday that protesters in a mass demonstration along the I...(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). Yehiyeh Sinwar, the Hamas militant group's leader in the Gaza Strip, speaks to foreign correspondents, in his office in Gaza City, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Sinwar said Thursday that protesters in a mass demonstration along the I...
    Hundreds of Gaza residents gather near border with Israel for a seventh weekly protest aimed at breaking decade-old blockade.More >>
    Hundreds of Gaza residents gather near border with Israel for a seventh weekly protest aimed at breaking decade-old blockade.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly