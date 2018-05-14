Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. On Monday, the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv ... (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. On Monday, the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv ...

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem says it wants to add "Trump" to the team's name.

The club's social media accounts say the team "from now on will be called 'Beitar Trump Jerusalem.'"

The proposal by the club's leadership was announced Sunday, one day ahead of a new U.S. Embassy being inaugurated in Jerusalem.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv. Palestinians also claim east Jerusalem as their future capital city.

The soccer club says "President Trump has shown courage, and true love of the Israeli people and their capital."

Beitar is second in the Israeli league with one game left, and has qualified for next season's Europa League.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

