It's a fact: Science Museum of Virginia wins dance competition

Here's a fact for you: The Science Museum of Virginia won a national dance contest.

The museum took down the Shrem Museum of Art in Davis, CA, with its music video for "Factual," a modified version of "Physical" by Olivia Newton-John.

The song talks about doing research and reaching fact-based conclusions. It also features scientists in lab coats dabbing.

The competition was sponsored by WhenYouWorkAtAMuseum.com.

The video beat out the art museum’s interpretative dance to Def Leppard’s "Pour Some Sugar on Me" where they literally poured sugar on each other.

