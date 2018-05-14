2 stabbed at Canal Club in downtown Richmond

Club-goers crowd around an ambulance where a stabbing victim is being treated. (Source: NBC12)

Two men were stabbed at Canal Club in Richmond, and one has life-threatening injuries.

Early Monday morning, police dealt with a chaotic scene just before 2 a.m. While treating one victim in an ambulance on-scene, emergency personnel had to restrain another person after they confronted a police officer.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

