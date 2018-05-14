Driver killed after hitting tree in Hanover

The car is believed to have caught fire. (Source: NBC12)

The driver of a car was killed early Monday morning on I-295 after running off the road.

The crash happened in Hanover County near the Pole Green and Meadowbridge Road exits.

Virginia State Police say the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. Police were on the scene for hours after it appeared the vehicle also caught fire.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12