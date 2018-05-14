Driver charged in deadly Hanover crash

The car is believed to have caught fire. (Source: NBC12)

A driver is facing charges following a crash in Hanover that left one person dead.

The crash happened on I-295 near the Pole Green and Meadowbridge Road exits early Monday morning.

The front seat passenger died at the scene after the vehicle ran off the road. The car then struck a tree head-on and caught fire.

Virginia State Police said the passenger died at the scene. The driver was treated for minor injuries and a backseat passenger suffered serious injuries.

The driver was later charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

