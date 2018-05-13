AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl believed to be in 'extre - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'

Deidra Amaya Davis was last seen around 6:06 p.m. in Roanoke. (Source: Virginia State Pollice) Deidra Amaya Davis was last seen around 6:06 p.m. in Roanoke. (Source: Virginia State Pollice)
Police believe Deidra was abducted by Camron Gil Williams, a.k.a. Cam Williams. (Source: Virginia State Police) Police believe Deidra was abducted by Camron Gil Williams, a.k.a. Cam Williams. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Roanoke believed to be in "extreme danger."

Deidra Amaya Davis was last seen around 6:06 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. She was wearing long shorts and a white tank top.

The 16-year-old has red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Police believe she was abducted by Camron Gil Williams, a.k.a. Cam Williams. He has short hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo of a red lipstick kiss behind his right ear. Williams is also 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2411.

