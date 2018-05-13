AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'

"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road." That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on WednesdayMore >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.More >>
Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Roanoke believed to be in extreme danger.More >>
After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and hail.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.More >>
The video shows the officer patting down one of the suspects, 30-year-old Elliot Reed, after a traffic stop. From there, a struggles ensues, showing what appears to be Elliot Reed (white shirt) trying to overtake the officer and at some point shots are fired.More >>
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...More >>
