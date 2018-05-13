AMBER Alert canceled after missing teen found safe

"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road." That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on WednesdayMore >>
"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road." That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on WednesdayMore >>
After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and hail.More >>
After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts and hail.More >>
Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Roanoke believed to be in extreme danger.More >>
Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Roanoke believed to be in extreme danger.More >>
The crash happened in Hanover County near the Pole Green and Meadowbridge Road exits.More >>
The crash happened in Hanover County near the Pole Green and Meadowbridge Road exits.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Wildlife officials are searching for the bear, which will be put down if they find it.More >>
Wildlife officials are searching for the bear, which will be put down if they find it.More >>