AMBER Alert canceled after missing teen found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AMBER Alert canceled after missing teen found safe

Deidra Amaya Davis was last seen around 6:06 p.m. in Roanoke. (Source: Virginia State Pollice) Deidra Amaya Davis was last seen around 6:06 p.m. in Roanoke. (Source: Virginia State Pollice)
Police believe Deidra was abducted by Camron Gil Williams, a.k.a. Cam Williams. (Source: Virginia State Police) Police believe Deidra was abducted by Camron Gil Williams, a.k.a. Cam Williams. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Police have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Roanoke who was believed to be in "extreme danger" after she was found safe.

Police said Deidra Amaya Davis was abducted by Camron Gil Williams, a.k.a. Cam Williams. 

Williams is in custody and faces child abduction charges.

