CSX train hauling coal derails in Virginia

A CSX train hauling coal derailed in Newport News on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

Police said it happened in the 400 block of South Avenue around 6 p.m.

Several streets are closed and several detours are in place because of the incident.

There is no word on what caused the derailment.

No injuries have been reported.

