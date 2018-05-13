Ashland woman competes on 'Naked and Afraid'

Sunday was a unique Mother's Day for an Ashland woman. Suzanne Taylor was a contestant on Sunday's season finale of the Discovery Channel show "Naked and Afraid."

It takes a special kind of motivation to want to appear on Discovery's "Naked and Afraid."

"It actually was my boys' fault. They started it. They thought that I should be able to do that, and they kept encouraging me to apply and be on the show," said Suzanne Taylor, a mother of four on "Naked and Afraid."

After an extensive interview process, the Ashland resident became one of the contestants of season 9.

The show documents the lives of a man and a woman who are strangers to one another. They are tasked with surviving naked in the wilderness for 21 days.

Taylor and her partner were dropped off in the wilderness of Brazil. Aside from a small television crew, they were on their own.

"You're free to fail. Nobody is going to stop you if you make a really dumb decision," said Taylor.

She prepared for the reality show, mostly by building muscle in case she, or her partner, couldn't find food, but surviving on her own was something she learned as a child.

"My childhood prepared me for this episode. My mother had a strong imprint on my life but in a very negative fashion," said Taylor.

Taylor dropped out of her Missouri high school at the age of 16. Wanting more for herself, she got her GED and pursued higher education, eventually earning a Ph.D. in Occupational Therapy

Now, as a proud mother of four boys, she says she wants to lead by example by showing her children the value of overcoming adversity both in life and on television.

"Being a mother absolutely helped me on my journey to who I am today. It is who I am today, and I need to keep myself strong and help my children understand how to be strong and how to take care of themselves," said Taylor.

