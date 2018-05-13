74-year-old woman reunited with family after reported missing

Fathama West-Bey, 74, was last seen near the Riverview Apartments. (Source: Colonial Heights police)

A 74-year-old woman is back home with her family after she was reported missing early Sunday afternoon.

Fathama West-Bey was last seen around 1 p.m. near the Riverview Apartments on Archer Avenue in Colonial Heights.

Officers were concerned for her welfare due to medical issues and need for medications.

