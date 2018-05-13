Rangers' Adrian Beltre hurts left hamstring again - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rangers' Adrian Beltre hurts left hamstring again

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Third base umpire Jansen Visconti, left, watches as Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) reaches with an empty hand to tag Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel,right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1... (AP Photo/Michael Wyke). Third base umpire Jansen Visconti, left, watches as Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) reaches with an empty hand to tag Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel,right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1...

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre left Sunday's 6-1 loss to Houston in the seventh inning after aggravating a left hamstring injury.

Beltre fielded a Max Stassi slow chopper and was trying to tag Yuli Gurriel at third on the play before he came out.

Beltre was activated off the disabled list on May 8 after missing 12 games with a left hamstring strain. He said the injury felt similar to the earlier strain but in a different spot.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said there is no timetable for a layoff as of yet, but said the team will know more when it gets to Seattle for a three-game series starting Tuesday.

"Tough because I didn't feel any setback, I didn't feel the hamstring at all," Beltre said. "I was trying to protect it the whole time because I knew it would take me a little longer to run hard on any play. That play when I turned, I felt it right away. Disappointed, but nothing I can do now."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 2 directors, barred at home, still speak loudly at Cannes

    2 directors, barred at home, still speak loudly at Cannes

    Sunday, May 13 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-05-13 20:43:38 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-13 22:16:05 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Actress Irina Starshenbaum, centre, holds a sign with the name of the banned director, Kirill Serebrennikov, as she poses with producer Charles-Evrard Tchekhoff, from left, actors Roma Zver, Teo Yoo, director of phot...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Actress Irina Starshenbaum, centre, holds a sign with the name of the banned director, Kirill Serebrennikov, as she poses with producer Charles-Evrard Tchekhoff, from left, actors Roma Zver, Teo Yoo, director of phot...
    Film directors Jafar Panahi of Iran and Kirill Serebrennikov of Russia speak loudly at the Cannes Film Festival though both are barred from traveling out of their countries.More >>
    Film directors Jafar Panahi of Iran and Kirill Serebrennikov of Russia speak loudly at the Cannes Film Festival though both are barred from traveling out of their countries.More >>

  • Cannes: 'Ida' director plunges deeper into Polish history

    Cannes: 'Ida' director plunges deeper into Polish history

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:43:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-05-13 20:55:23 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director director Pawel Pawlikowski poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director director Pawel Pawlikowski poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018.
    Pawel Pawlikowski debuted his much anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Ida," "Cold War," at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was immediately hailed as a companion piece to "Ida" and a likely contender for...More >>
    Pawel Pawlikowski debuted his much anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Ida," "Cold War," at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was immediately hailed as a companion piece to "Ida" and a likely contender for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or.More >>

  • Songs and votes: Looking at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

    Songs and votes: Looking at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-12 06:32:12 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-05-13 20:55:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Melovin from Ukraine performs the song 'Under The Ladder' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Sa...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Melovin from Ukraine performs the song 'Under The Ladder' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Sa...
    A look at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.More >>
    A look at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly