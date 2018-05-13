Police: Tractor-trailer driver backs up, runs over motorcyclist's arm

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after police say a tractor-trailer driver drove over the man's arm.

The call came in at 1:02 p.m. on Sunday for an accident on Route 460 at the entrance ramp to Interstate 295 northbound in Prince George.

According to the preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer driver was backing up while the motorcyclist was behind him. It is believed the driver missed a turn and realized he was going the wrong way. As a result, police say the 57-year-old driver struck the motorcyclist, knocking him off his bike. The trailer part of the truck then ran over the man's arm, crushing it, according to officers.

The 60-year-old motorcyclist was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. There is no word on whether if his injuries are life-threatening.

The tractor-trailer driver was charged with reckless driving.

