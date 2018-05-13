Levante wins 5-4 to end Barca's bid for unbeaten Liga season - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Levante wins 5-4 to end Barca's bid for unbeaten Liga season

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona lost 5-4 in a wild game at Levante on Sunday, ruining the champion's bid to become the first team to finish a Spanish league season without a loss under its current format.

Barcelona was playing without Lionel Messi, left out of the squad by Ernesto Valverde to rest ahead of a demanding summer for the Argentina forward at the World Cup.

Led by Emmanuel Boateng's hat trick and two more goals from Enis Bardhi, Levante was heading toward a historic rout of the recently crowned champions when the hosts built a 5-1 lead after 56 minutes.

But Barcelona roared back, with Philippe Coutinho adding two more goals to his first-half strike to complete a hat trick before Luis Suarez converted a penalty to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the 71st.

Suarez headed high from close range in Barcelona's last chance to snatch the draw.

The upset at the hands of a modest Levante side - fighting to stay out of the relegation zone most of the season - ended Barcelona's bid to go all 38 rounds of a La Liga season undefeated.

Two teams pulled off the feat in the 1930s when the competition only had 10 teams compared to 20 now.

