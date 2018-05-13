Levante wins 5-4 to end Barca's bid for unbeaten Liga season

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). FC Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde stands on the sideline, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). FC Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, center, reacts after Levante scored their fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, ...

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). Levante's players celebrates their victory against Barcelona during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez protests to the referee during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona lost 5-4 in a wild game at Levante on Sunday, ruining the champion's bid to become the first team to finish a Spanish league season without a loss under its current format.

Barcelona was playing without Lionel Messi, left out of the squad by Ernesto Valverde to rest ahead of a demanding summer for the Argentina forward at the World Cup.

Led by Emmanuel Boateng's hat trick and two more goals from Enis Bardhi, Levante was heading toward a historic rout of the recently crowned champions when the hosts built a 5-1 lead after 56 minutes.

But Barcelona roared back, with Philippe Coutinho adding two more goals to his first-half strike to complete a hat trick before Luis Suarez converted a penalty to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the 71st.

Suarez headed high from close range in Barcelona's last chance to snatch the draw.

The upset at the hands of a modest Levante side - fighting to stay out of the relegation zone most of the season - ended Barcelona's bid to go all 38 rounds of a La Liga season undefeated.

Two teams pulled off the feat in the 1930s when the competition only had 10 teams compared to 20 now.

