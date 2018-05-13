Juventus wins record-extending 7th straight Serie A title

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Juventus' Paulo Dybala is challenged by Roma's Radia Nainggolan, left, during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, right, celebrates with teammates at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The match ended in a scoreless draw ...

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, left, celebrates with teammate Mattie De Sciglio at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The match ended in a...

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) - Juventus won a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday after its 0-0 draw against 10-man Roma was enough to secure the trophy with a match to spare.

Second-place Napoli won 2-0 at Sampdoria but Juventus recorded the point it needed at the Stadio Olimpico to win the title.

It also completed a fourth successive league and cup double for Juventus, which had beaten AC Milan 4-0 in the Italian Cup in the same stadium on Wednesday.

Roma, which had already qualified for the Champions League, had the better of the game's few chances but its prospects of winning the match diminished when midfielder Radja Nainggolan was sent off 22 minutes from time following a second yellow card.

