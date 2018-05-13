Police officers take part in annual bike ride to honor those who lost their lives

Police agencies across Central Virginia are riding 110 miles to Washington, D.C. to honor those who have died. (Source: Twitter)

Police agencies across Central Virginia took part in the annual Bike For Blue on Sunday to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Richmond, Chesterfield, and Virginia State Police motor units led the way from the Virginia State Capitol to Washington, D.C.

"Bike For The Blue means the ultimate sacrifice for our brothers and sisters," a Chesterfield police officer said. "It's a small price for me to pay to cycle up Route 1 in their memory to remember the sacrifice they made for us. It's just a small portion of what we can do to honor them."

Participants rode 110 miles on Route 1 to Washington, D.C. to meet fellow officers from all over the country for the Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.

This comes after two Virginia State Police troopers lost their lives on Aug. 12, 2017, during the Unite The Right Rally protests.

Start your engines! @RichmondPolice & @VSPPIO motors units are leading the way from the Virginia State Capitol! #rva pic.twitter.com/baLJPkOdyq — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) May 13, 2018

It’s a beautiful morning for a bike ride. Richmond Police and our local law enforcement partners are en route to D.C. for the annual Bike for Blue. #rva pic.twitter.com/Mt7tn2sTWw — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) May 13, 2018

