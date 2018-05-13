Cano hit by pitch, has fracture on right hand - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cano hit by pitch, has fracture on right hand

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts to being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game as catcher James McCann looks on in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts to being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game as catcher James McCann looks on in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts after being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) reacts after being hit on the hand by a Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano sits on the bench with his hand wrapped in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano sits on the bench with his hand wrapped in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

DETROIT (AP) - Robinson Cano left Seattle's game at Detroit in the third inning Sunday with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch.

Cano was struck by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy, then went to the dugout while being replaced by a pinch runner.

The 35-year-old Cano is hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He hit a three-run homer in Seattle's win Saturday night.

The Mariners came into Sunday's game with a 22-16 record, and Cano is one of the team's biggest stars. He hit 39 home runs in 2016, although that number dipped to 23 a season ago.

In the fifth season of a $240 million, 10-year contract, Cano has played in at least 150 games in each of the last 11 seasons.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cannes: 'Ida' director plunges deeper into Polish history

    Cannes: 'Ida' director plunges deeper into Polish history

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:43:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-13 19:36:23 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director director Pawel Pawlikowski poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director director Pawel Pawlikowski poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018.
    Pawel Pawlikowski debuted his much anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Ida," "Cold War," at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was immediately hailed as a companion piece to "Ida" and a likely contender for...More >>
    Pawel Pawlikowski debuted his much anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Ida," "Cold War," at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was immediately hailed as a companion piece to "Ida" and a likely contender for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or.More >>

  • Episcopal Church leader to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Episcopal Church leader to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Saturday, May 12 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-05-12 14:02:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-13 19:36:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>

  • Songs and votes: Looking at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

    Songs and votes: Looking at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-12 06:32:12 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-13 19:36:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Melovin from Ukraine performs the song 'Under The Ladder' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Sa...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Melovin from Ukraine performs the song 'Under The Ladder' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Sa...
    A look at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.More >>
    A look at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly