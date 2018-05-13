Former Gov. McAuliffe gives speech at University of Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former Gov. McAuliffe gives speech at University of Richmond

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe gave the commencement speech at the University of Richmond. (Source: Twitter) Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe gave the commencement speech at the University of Richmond. (Source: Twitter)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe spoke to thousands of University of Richmond graduates during the commencement ceremony on Sunday.

He had some advice for the graduates: "Dream big, don’t be afraid to fail, and sleep when you’re dead.

Congratulations to the University of Richmond Class of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly