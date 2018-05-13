Former Gov. McAuliffe gives speech at University of Richmond

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe gave the commencement speech at the University of Richmond. (Source: Twitter)

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe spoke to thousands of University of Richmond graduates during the commencement ceremony on Sunday.

He had some advice for the graduates: "Dream big, don’t be afraid to fail, and sleep when you’re dead.

Congratulations to the University of Richmond Class of 2018.

Getting ready to give @urichmond commencement speech....dream big, don’t be afraid to fail, and sleep when you’re dead!! #SpiderGrad2018 pic.twitter.com/Qutlpc0q9O — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) May 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12