Chesterfield libraries to close for staff training, development

All Chesterfield libraries will be closed on May 18 due to staff training and development. (Source: Pixabay)

All Chesterfield libraries will be closed on Friday, May 18, for staff training and development.

The libraries will be back open on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12