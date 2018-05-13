Police search for man accused of credit card fraud

Police are looking for this man, who is accused of committing credit card fraud. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of committing credit card fraud.

The incident happened at the Wawa located at 6601 Iron Bridge Road around 12:22 a.m. on March 31.

Anyone with any information about the man's identity is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

