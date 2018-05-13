Carrick sets up Man United winner on Old Trafford farewell - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Michael Carrick bid farewell to Old Trafford by helping to set up Manchester United's only goal in a 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League finale on Sunday.

Carrick's superb long pass played Juan Mata in behind the defense and Marcus Rashford tapped into the goal in the 34th minute for the runners-up.

The 36-year-old Carrick could still play one final time for United as Jose Mourinho's side faces Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

With Mourinho focused on Wembley, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were all rested as Carrick was given center stage after a season of little action. Carrick's 464th appearance for United ended in the 85th minute when he left the game to a huge ovation.

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

