PL champion Man City finishes on 100 points after late goal

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) - Newly crowned champion Manchester City became the first club to amass 100 Premier League points after Gabriel Jesus scored a stoppage-time winner at Southampton with almost the final kick of the season on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's record-breaking side looked like missing out on a win on the south coast until the substitute forward found space to lift the ball over goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the fourth minute of additional time.

It came six years to the day since Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers sealed the title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Guardiola's formidable City side had already broken a series of records in a 3-1 win over Brighton on Wednesday, and those Premier League marks were extended on Sunday:

- Record points: 100.

- Goals scored: 106.

- Games won: 32.

City, which secured the title a month ago with five games to spare, will celebrate on the streets of Manchester on Monday with an open-top bus parade.

