'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."
(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from the comedy "Life of the Party." (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from the comedy "Life of the Party."
(Paul Sarkis/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ajiona Alexus, left and Gabrielle Union in "Breaking In." (Paul Sarkis/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ajiona Alexus, left and Gabrielle Union in "Breaking In."
(Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."
(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Life of the Party." (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Life of the Party."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday estimates it has added $61.8 million from North American theaters, bringing its total domestic earnings to $547.8 million. Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion, making it the fifth biggest of all time.

The superhero blockbuster easily overpowered newcomers like the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" and the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In."

In a distant second, "Life of the Party" earned an estimated $18.5 million, while the modestly budgeted "Breaking In" took third place with $16.5 million.

The mom-themed films were strategically timed to launch over Mother's Day weekend. Both drew mostly female audiences.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

    The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:13:29 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:19:51 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...
    Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>
    Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.More >>

  • Cannes: 'Ida' director plunges deeper into Polish history

    Cannes: 'Ida' director plunges deeper into Polish history

    Sunday, May 13 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-05-13 16:43:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:15:44 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director director Pawel Pawlikowski poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Director director Pawel Pawlikowski poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 11, 2018.
    Pawel Pawlikowski debuted his much anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Ida," "Cold War," at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was immediately hailed as a companion piece to "Ida" and a likely contender for...More >>
    Pawel Pawlikowski debuted his much anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Ida," "Cold War," at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was immediately hailed as a companion piece to "Ida" and a likely contender for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or.More >>

  • Episcopal Church leader to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Episcopal Church leader to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Saturday, May 12 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-05-12 14:02:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-05-13 17:15:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly