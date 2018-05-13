Man shot while fight breaks out near MD church - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot while fight breaks out near MD church

A man was shot during a fight that broke out near a Maryland church. (Source: RNN) A man was shot during a fight that broke out near a Maryland church. (Source: RNN)
LANHAM, MD (WWBT) -

A man was shot and injured after a fight broke out during a celebration near a Maryland church.

Officers responded to Saint Matthias at the Apostle Church in Lanham after they received reports about shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. It is unclear where exactly the shooting happened.

The man who was shot is still in the hospital with critical injuries, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

The parish hall near the church was hosting a Quince Años event, the Archdiocese told WRC.

The scene appeared to be clear by the time the first mass was scheduled at 7 a.m.

