Man shot while fight breaks out near MD church

New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases means eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of committing credit card fraud.More >>
Officers responded to Saint Matthias at the Apostle Church in Lanham after they received reports about shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. It is unclear where exactly the shooting happened.More >>
Cary St. Cafe will be co-hosting a benefit on May 20 to raise money for the owner and two of its employees severely burned in a propane accident.More >>
The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.More >>
The zoo says the drive-thru run posed no danger to the public, and the charges were related to the fact officials didn’t ask for permission to take the bear offsite.More >>
It's an expensive high, we are talking about dabs. Dealers are targeting local school campuses, wanting young adults and teens to give up the leafy green marijuana in exchange for a more, high-potent narcotic. The amounts are small and the prices are high coming in at nearly triple the amount someone would play for plant based marijuana. Jessica Bowman takes a look at what this is and shows parents at home what they need to be aware of. It's a psychedelic smoking trend. Mind alterin...More >>
People have gotten sick in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
Taylor Young thought she submitted a winning Oreo recipe to the tune of $500,000. The company said they were already developing the flavor.More >>
