Salah wins Golden Boot as Liverpool qualifies for CL

(Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Dave Thompson/PA via AP). Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 13, 2018.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Mohamed Salah finished the season as the Premier League's top scorer after setting Liverpool on its way to a 4-0 win over Brighton on Sunday that secured his team the final Champions League qualification place.

With his 26th-minute goal at Anfield, Salah moved onto 32 goals for the season - a record for a 38-game Premier League - and ensured Harry Kane would not be claiming the Golden Boot for a third straight year.

Dejan Lovren added a second before Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson scored their first goals for Liverpool to complete a routine victory in the team's last match before playing the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.

Liverpool ended up in fourth place for the second straight season.

Salah was given a standing ovation from Liverpool fans, and even some Brighton supporters, after coming off as a late substitution in his last Anfield appearance this season. He has 44 goals in 51 games in his first season at Liverpool.

The Egyptian lifted the Golden Boot, given to the league's top scorer, after the game. Kane finished the season on 30 goals.

