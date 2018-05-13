New lava fissure opens as Hawaii awaits explosive eruption - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New lava fissure opens as Hawaii awaits explosive eruption

(Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, aerial image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, show a view of fissure 16, bottom right, that erupted this morning beginning just before 7:00 a.m. HST in the Big Island of... (Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, aerial image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, show a view of fissure 16, bottom right, that erupted this morning beginning just before 7:00 a.m. HST in the Big Island of...
(Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, shows an aerial view of fissure 16, located about 1.3 km (0.8 miles) northeast of fissure 15, top left, i9n the Big Island of Hawa... (Hawi'i County Fire Department via AP). This Saturday, May 12, 2018, image released by the Hawi'i County Fire Department, shows an aerial view of fissure 16, located about 1.3 km (0.8 miles) northeast of fissure 15, top left, i9n the Big Island of Hawa...
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, an ash plume rises from the Overlook Vent in Halema'uma'u crater of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. Geologists warn that the vo... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, an ash plume rises from the Overlook Vent in Halema'uma'u crater of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. Geologists warn that the vo...

By CALEB JONES
Associated Press

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - New lava fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases indicate eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano are likely to continue.

Two new fissures opened on Saturday, bringing the total number of lava outbreaks in and around Leilani Estates to 17.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the latest fissure, which opened Saturday night, was spattering but no flow had yet formed. Fissure No. 16 opened and spilled lava into an open field earlier in the day.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the fissures opened just east of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. Plant workers last week removed 50,000 gallons of pentane stored at the site as a precaution.

Geologists warn that Kilauea's summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl rocks and ash miles into the sky.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

